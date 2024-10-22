Liam Payne Had "Multiple" Drugs In His System At The Time Of Death: Report

British pop star and former One Direction member Liam Payne had a toxic mixture of drugs in his system at the time of his death in Argentina last week, ABC News reported, citing a toxicology report. The 31-year-old died on October 16 following a fall from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Now, a toxicology report revealed that he had "multiple substances in his system" at the time of his death, including a drug known as "pink cocaine".

In addition to pink cocaine - a recreational drug that contains a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine and ecstasy - the drugs detected in Payne's bloodstream included benzodiazepine, crack, and cocaine. The outlet said that a makeshift aluminium pipe for ingesting the substances was also found nearby.

According to witnesses, Payne was acting erratically in the hours before his death. Emergency services were called to the hotel after staff frantically described him as "an aggressive man overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol." Upon entering his hotel room, authorities discovered a chaotic scene, with broken items and various drugs scattered throughout.

Forensic teams also recovered a whiskey bottle, lighter, and cell phone from the courtyard where his body was located. Investigators noted that the absence of defensive injuries suggested he may have been in a state of semi-consciousness or complete unconsciousness when he fell.

Also Read | US Rapper Sean Diddy Drugged And Raped 13-Year-Old Girl, Lawsuit Claims

Notably, Payne had previously entered rehab multiple times and also had expressed suicidal thoughts during his career. He was reportedly also battling significant drug addiction leading up to his death. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his passing is ongoing.

Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, had reportedly been with him for a couple's respite in Argentina, however, she returned to Florida two days before his tragic death.

In a joint statement, Payne's former bandmates expressed their devastation over his passing, emphasising their cherished memories of him and calling for privacy as they grieve. "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly," they said. They also stated that their thoughts were with the English singer's family, friends and fans.