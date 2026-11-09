What Is Megaspeed? Nvidia Partner At Centre Of Jensen Huang China Spy Row

Singapore-based company Megaspeed International has come under the scanner after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy. The woman in question, Alice Huang, is a former executive of Megaspeed.

Megaspeed is a partner of Nvidia and buys equipment from the American chipmaker. The company is facing allegations that it helped send Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China against US export rules. US intelligence agencies suspect Alice Huang of working with Beijing to collect information about American technology.

Here is what we know about Megaspeed and how it became part of the Nvidia spying controversy.

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What Is Megaspeed And What Does It Do?

Megaspeed International is a Singapore-based company that provides data centre and AI computing services. It is part of Nvidia's Cloud Partner Network (NCP). On its website, Megaspeed describes itself as a key partner of Nvidia's cloud computing business in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company provides AI services to different sectors including gaming, finance, autonomous driving, urban governance and image recognition. Its services include training AI models, testing them and providing computing power to run AI applications.

Why Is Megaspeed Being Investigated?

US authorities have reportedly been investigating Megaspeed since 2024. They suspect that the company may have helped send Nvidia chips to China by getting around US export rules.

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The US has placed restrictions on the sale of advanced computer chips to China. These chips are important for developing powerful AI systems and can also have military uses.

The New York Times reported that Singapore authorities also investigated Megaspeed and questioned its executive Alice Huang in 2025. Bloomberg had earlier reported on the Singapore investigation into the alleged chip transfers.

Megaspeed has rejected the allegations, saying Bloomberg's report contained "misleading information and incorrect insinuations" and denied any role in illegal chip transfers. The New York Times also reported that a Malaysian company linked to Megaspeed bought at least $4.8 billion worth of AI equipment containing Nvidia chips between June 2024 and February 2026.

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Who Is Alice Huang And What Is Her Link To Jensen Huang?

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese businesswoman who worked as a senior executive at Megaspeed. She is not related to Jensen Huang. According to The New York Times, she spent much of her career in China. She previously worked as a television reporter for Chinese state media and later as a private banker.

US intelligence agencies reportedly started monitoring her while investigating Megaspeed's suspected role in sending Nvidia chips to China. During the investigation, officials reportedly found that she was in contact with Jensen Huang, the Nvidia CEO.

The New York Times report said US intelligence agencies suspected Alice Huang of sharing information with Beijing while developing a close relationship with Jensen Huang.

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Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with her in a message to Nvidia employees on Sunday. However, he didn't name the person. He apologised to his wife, children and colleagues, saying, "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

An Nvidia spokesperson told the BBC on Sunday night that the company did not know about the latest US intelligence concerns involving Megaspeed.

"We trust that if we were the target of a genuine threat, the U.S. government would have notified us," the spokesperson said. Nvidia's board has also announced an independent investigation.

What China Said

China has rejected the spying allegations. On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called the claims baseless and said they were an attempt to damage China's image. "The so-called Chinese spy allegation is groundless. It is nothing but a smear against China," he said, according to Global Times.

The controversy comes just days before US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on November 18 and 19.