'Chill Guy' Goes Viral On Social Media, What Is The Laid-Back Dog Meme

If you are a regular on social media, chances are you've stumbled upon the viral ‘Chill Guy' meme. With its quirky, laid-back depiction of a dog, this meme has captured the attention of users across so many platforms. So, what makes this meme so popular?

The ‘Chill Guy' meme revolves around an illustration of a cool, anthropomorphic dog. Sporting a grey sweater, rolled-up blue jeans and red sneakers, the character radiates an effortlessly chill vibe. His hands (paws) rest casually in his pockets, accompanied by a subtle, self-assured smirk.

This creation is the brainchild of artist Philip Banks, who first introduced the character on Instagram on October 4, 2023. Explaining the concept, Banks wrote, "My new character. His whole idea is he's a chill guy that lowkey doesn't give a (expletive).”

The internet immediately latched onto this carefree persona. Social media users have been reimagining the character in a number of scenarios, using him to comment on everything from daily struggles to political issues.

The meme's universal appeal lies in its relatability. Memes featuring 'Chill Guy' are now popping up across Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), with numerous accounts adopting the name 'Chill Guy' to share their creative takes.

Even major brands have joined the trend. Companies such as Sprite Europe and CBS's National Football League (NFL) have incorporated the 'Chill Guy' in their promotional campaigns.

Even world leaders, such as El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, joined the fad by posting a cryptic image of the dog, which pumped the price of a Solana memecoin by 65 per cent in 90 minutes.

However, Philip Banks hasn't been welcoming of the development. A few days ago, he threatened to issue takedown notices for assets or applications that used the character. On his X handle, he wrote, “Just putting it out there, chill guy has been copyrighted. like, legally. I'll be issuing takedowns on for-profit related things over the next few days.

In a subsequent post, he added, “Not like brand accounts using him as a trend, that's kinda something I don't really care about (i do just ask for credit. or xboxes.). mainly unauthorized merchandise and shitcoins.”

He also posted on Instagram to express his disapproval of using his work in crypto-related projects. In a post, he wrote, “I do not, and will never, endorse or condone any crypto-related projects involving my work.”

The Chill Guy meme doesn't appear to be dying off anytime soon. But it's unclear how much this laid-back attitude will catch on given Phillip Banks' increased emphasis on copyright protection.