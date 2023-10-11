What Is Australia's Indigenous Rights Referendum Vote? 5 Things To Know

Here are five things to know about Australia's landmark October 14 referendum on Indigenous rights:

What is the vote about?

Australians are being asked if they want to change the 1901 constitution to recognise Indigenous peoples for the first time.

The reform would give them the right to be consulted about laws that affect their communities -- a so-called "Voice".

There are about 984,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Australia, representing 3.8 percent of the population. Some of their ancestors have lived on the continent for more than 60,000 years.

Why is it being proposed?

Supporters say listening to Indigenous peoples will lead to better outcomes for them, even if the government would have the legal right to ignore their advice.

More than two centuries after British colonisation, First Nations people have lifespans eight years shorter than other Australians; poorer health; less access to quality education; and far higher rates of incarceration.

Opponents say the plan lacks detail, creates unnecessary bureaucracy, confers special privileges on Indigenous peoples, and would do little to improve their lot.

Chances of success?

The latest polls give the reform little hope.

If voters have to choose one way or the other, recent surveys indicate the "yes" camp is at just over 40 percent and the "no" side at nearly 60 percent.

"The only way Yes is winning is if there is some strange new kind of polling failure that the world has never seen before," Hobart-based polling analyst Kevin Bonham said in a recent report.

How does the referendum work?

Voting is compulsory for Australia's 17.7 million-strong electorate, at risk of an Aus$20 (US$13) fine for anyone who fails to do so without a valid reason.

To pass, the referendum must win majority support across the country, as well as a majority in four of the six states.

This is the wording on the ballot paper: "A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"

How would the 'Voice' work?

The "Voice" would be a permanent body chosen by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, according to a working group advising the government.

It would be made up of Indigenous people from around the country.

The body could make representations to parliament and the executive government, or answer questions from them.

It would not have a veto. It would not manage finances or services.

The details of the "Voice" would be decided by parliament if the referendum passes.

