What Trump's NSA Nominee Said On India's Pivotal Role In The 21st Century

Ties between India and the US are "most important" of all relationships in the 21st century, according to Congressman Mike Waltz, who has been named the National Security Adviser by President-elect Donald Trump. Highlighting the significance, Mr Waltz, who is the co-chair of the Congressional India Caucus, said ties between India and America will "determine whether this is a century of light or a century of darkness".

The Congressman made these remarks at an event hosted by the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) at Stanford University for the INDUSUSX Summit in September.

“The bottom line is, in my view, this (US-India) is the most important relationship of the 21st century. This will determine whether this is a century of light or a century of darkness,” Mr Waltz said in his video message to the summit, which he could not attend due to his engagements in the election.

He also encouraged further collaboration between the two countries to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific and protect India's sovereignty, particularly along the Line of Control (LoC).

“Consider my office and my team an open door to further this relationship as we press forward, and keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open and protecting Indian sovereignty particularly on the Line of Control (LoC) and ensuring that the world that we leave behind for our children and grandchildren is in line with our shared values,” he said.

Mr Waltz further emphasised that he was excited about the enormous momentum in the partnership between the oldest and the largest democracies in the world. "Let's keep the momentum (in the US-India relationship) going," he said.

He noted that growing momentum in US-India relations is evident through initiatives like iCET and INDUS-X, and highlighted several areas of cooperation including joint production of the Apache helicopter fuselages by Boeing and Tata, advancements in ship repair, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and data management - all of which are crucial for both nations to advance in the 21st century.

Mr Waltz visited India in August with his co-chair Congressman Ro Khanna to participate in the Independence Day celebrations. In his speech, the Congressman also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “incredible” address at the Red Fort, and called the Independence Day celebrations "an amazing event.”

