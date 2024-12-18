"What Did They Do?" Internet Questions Donald Trump's New Hairstyle

US President-elect Donald Trump recently caught the internet's attention during an outing at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, thanks to his unmistakable "hat hair." In a white golf t-shirt, black pants, and shoes, Trump looked relaxed walking up to greet visitors and casually asking if they were enjoying their time. A red cap dangled from his fingers, as seen in a video uploaded to X.



But it wasn't his friendly interaction that got people talking – it was his hair. At first glance, many believed Trump had undergone a dramatic new haircut, as his hair appeared slicked down in a way that deviated from his usual voluminous style. But the truth was, it was his trademark “hat hair,” causing the unexpected change in appearance.

Naturally, the internet wasted no time in reacting to the moment.



A user commented, “What did they do to his hair?”

what did they do to his hair? — Zggy (@ZggyPlaydGuitar) December 18, 2024

Another wrote, “The ultimate hat hair.”

The ultimate hat hair — Meme'nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) December 18, 2024

“Looking Good Mr. President!!!” a comment read.

Looking Good Mr. President!!! — ???? ????????. ℕ???????? ???? (@nikhilgawde72) December 18, 2024

Someone asked if he got a “mullet” haircut.

Do we have a mullett here ???? — GrandGuignolPlanet (@GuignolPlanet) December 18, 2024

Trump's outing comes a day after he faced a significant legal setback when a New York judge ruled against his attempt to have his conviction in the hush money case dismissed on immunity grounds.

The case involved payments Trump made to a porn star in 2016, which he later tried to cover up to protect his presidential campaign.

Judge Juan Merchan ruled that the Supreme Court's immunity protections for presidential actions did not apply, as the case involved "unofficial conduct" that did not qualify for immunity.

The ruling raised the possibility that Trump could become the first president to enter office with a felony conviction, pending his appeal of the jury's verdict.

Trump's legal team argued that the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity should apply; prosecutors contended his request was excessive and went beyond the protections necessary for the presidency.