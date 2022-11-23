'What Courage Looks Like': Iran Football Team Applauded For Refusal To Sing Anthem

Some expressed concern over what the players might face when they return to their country.

Videos of the Iranian national football team have been shared widely on the Internet that show the players refusing to sing their national anthem before their opening match against England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The men stayed silent as their anthem played, apparently to show solidarity with protestors in the Islamic Republic.

As the clip did rounds on Twitter, it elicited varying reactions from users. Many praised the players for protesting silently as Iran witnessed widespread outrage sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September.

“England will win but must admit I do have respect for the Iranian players who didn't sing their national anthem in protest. The Islamic regime in Iran will be very hostile towards those players. Far more courage than an armband or taking the knee,” a user wrote.

England will win but must admit I do have respect for the Iranian players who didn't sing their national anthem in protest. The Islamic regime in Iran will be very hostile towards those players. Far more courage than an armband or taking the knee. — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) November 21, 2022

Another person wrote, “This is what courage looks like when the Iranian football team refuses to sing the national anthem on the biggest stage in the world. Eleven men, standing shoulder to shoulder, sending out a message without uttering a word”.

This is what courage looks like



The Iranian football team refuses to sing the national anthem on biggest stage in the world



Eleven men, standing shoulder to shoulder, sending out a message without uttering a word#WorldCup#WorldCup2022#Qatar2022#Iranpic.twitter.com/n8gtQed4Fl — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) November 21, 2022

“I am so so proud that the Iran players refused to sing the regime's so-called 'national anthem' Heroes!! Brave and courageous!!” a reaction read.

Am so so proud that the Iran players refused to sing the regimes so-called 'national anthem'



Heroes!!



Brave and courageous!!



Yet the England team couldn't wear an armband due to maybe getting a yellow card — Omz2468 (@Omz2468) November 21, 2022

Some expressed concern over what the players might face when they return to their country.

“The real heroes of this World Cup so far are the Iranian players who refused to sing the national anthem, you can't imagine what's going to happen to them when they go back to Iran,” said a user.

The real hero's of this world Cup so far are the Iranian players who refused to sing the national anthem, you can't imagine what's going to happen to them when they go back to Iran. — mike erwydd. ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@mikemoves12) November 22, 2022

Another asserted, “It should be noted that by simply not singing the national anthem, players on the Iran national team are actually putting their families and themselves at risk of being targeted by the Iranian regime”.

it should be noted that by simply not singing the national anthem, players on the Iran national team are actually putting their families and themselves at risk of being targeted by the Iranian regime https://t.co/M2qcGHviOY — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 21, 2022

Many feared that the player's move to stay silent may have repercussions.

By refusing to sing the national anthem, it's no exaggeration to say the Iran player have put their very lives at risk.



England and Kane, having previously said they would, choose not to put an apparent yellow card at risk. — NathanAClark (@NathanAClark) November 21, 2022

“Iran's players refused to sing the national anthem risking time in prison when they go back while England was scared of a yellow card,” wrote a user.

Iran's players refused to sing national anthem risking time in prison when they go back while england was scared of a yellow card???????? — ???? (@KDBalls) November 21, 2022

A person commented, “Iran players not singing their anthem out of protest, risking their lives and family lives back home…”

Iran players not singing their anthem out of protest, risking their lives and family lives back home… meanwhile, the England freedom fighters are shook by a yellow card — aims (@yungaims) November 21, 2022

Many used words like “brave” and “courage” to describe the act.

Whoa! Iran's team refuses to sing their national anthem in protest against the Islamic regime at the #FIFAWorldCup



Even some Iranian members of the crowd booed at their own anthem.



Courage ????



pic.twitter.com/eit57Ah2HQ — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) November 21, 2022

Anti-hijab protests have swept through Iran where thousands have been arrested and hundreds, including children, have lost their lives. Earlier, Iran's beach football, basketball, and water polo teams also refused to sing their national anthem as a sign of protest.

Iran lost their opening match in FIFA 2022 World Cup against England by 6-2 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.