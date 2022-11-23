"What Courage Looks Like": Iran Football Team Applauded For Refusal To Sing Anthem

Many praised the Iran football players for protesting silently as Iran witnessed widespread outrage sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September.

Some expressed concern over what the players might face when they return to their country.

Videos of the Iranian national football team have been shared widely on the Internet that show the players refusing to sing their national anthem before their opening match against England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The men stayed silent as their anthem played, apparently to show solidarity with protestors in the Islamic Republic.

As the clip did rounds on Twitter, it elicited varying reactions from users. Many praised the players for protesting silently as Iran witnessed widespread outrage sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September.

“England will win but must admit I do have respect for the Iranian players who didn't sing their national anthem in protest. The Islamic regime in Iran will be very hostile towards those players. Far more courage than an armband or taking the knee,” a user wrote.

Another person wrote, “This is what courage looks like when the Iranian football team refuses to sing the national anthem on the biggest stage in the world. Eleven men, standing shoulder to shoulder, sending out a message without uttering a word”.

“I am so so proud that the Iran players refused to sing the regime's so-called 'national anthem' Heroes!! Brave and courageous!!” a reaction read.

“The real heroes of this World Cup so far are the Iranian players who refused to sing the national anthem, you can't imagine what's going to happen to them when they go back to Iran,” said a user.

Another asserted, “It should be noted that by simply not singing the national anthem, players on the Iran national team are actually putting their families and themselves at risk of being targeted by the Iranian regime”.

Many feared that the player's move to stay silent may have repercussions.

“Iran's players refused to sing the national anthem risking time in prison when they go back while England was scared of a yellow card,” wrote a user.

A person commented, “Iran players not singing their anthem out of protest, risking their lives and family lives back home…”

Many used words like “brave” and “courage” to describe the act.

Anti-hijab protests have swept through Iran where thousands have been arrested and hundreds, including children, have lost their lives. Earlier, Iran's beach football, basketball, and water polo teams also refused to sing their national anthem as a sign of protest.

Iran lost their opening match in FIFA 2022 World Cup against England by 6-2 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

.