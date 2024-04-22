What China Said After Mohamed Muizzu's Party Wins Maldives Elections

President Muizzu is known for his pro-China stance.

China said on Monday it would seek to strengthen ties with the Maldives, after pro-Beijing President Mohamed Muizzu's party won control of parliament in an election landslide. "China is willing to work with the Maldives to maintain traditional friendship (and) expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Beijing, he said, aimed to "continuously deepen the China-Maldives comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership" as well as "accelerate construction of a community with a shared future for China and the Maldives, and better benefit the two peoples."

"We congratulate the Maldives on successfully holding its parliamentary election and fully respect the choice made by the Maldivian people," Wang said.

Provisional results from the Elections Commission of Maldives show Muizzu's People's National Congress (PNC) had secured more than two-thirds in the 93-member parliament.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)