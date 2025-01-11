What Caused Los Angeles Wildfires? Elon Musk, Donald Trump Blame Diversity And A Small Fish

At least 11 people have lost their lives while over 100,000 have been ordered to evacuate as Los Angeles wildfires continue to ravage the US city. While reasons vary about the cause of the wildfire and how it spread in various regions of California, a section of Conservatives have blamed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the firefighting department with billionaires Elon Musk and Bill Ackman leading the charge on social media. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has blamed a small fish called the Delta smelt for the wildfires.

The X (formerly Twitter) boss has reposted several videos where the fire department's DEI initiative has been linked to the spread of wildfires.

"DEI means people DIE," wrote Mr Musk while sharing a video critical of the fire department's stance.

"DEI means people DIE," wrote Mr Musk

The Tesla owner also quoted Libs of TikTok, a right-wing account which called out LAFD for its "racial equity plan" to end "systemic, institutional and structural racism".

"They prioritized DEI over saving lives and homes," wrote Mr Musk.

"They prioritized DEI over saving lives and homes," wrote Mr Musk.

Notably, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) has been led by Kristin Crowley since 2022, the department's first woman and first LGBTQ chief.

When people said DEI could kill people, they were scoffed at or worse.



We need to go back to a country where jobs are awarded based on merit, experience, and excellence rather than racial, sexual, gender and/or other forms of identity.



Would you want anything other than… https://t.co/SVtoAyJVgs — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 9, 2025

Delta smelt

The Republican leader took to his Truth Social handle and launched an attack on Governor Gavin Newsom and talked about the said fish.

"He [Newsom] wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn't work!), but didn't care about the people of California," Mr Trump wrote.

"Now the ultimate price is being paid. I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!"

Since the wildfires started, they have ripped through over 20,000 acres of the upscale Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, where firefighters said they were starting to get the fire under control.

Though wildfires occur naturally, scientists claim that human-caused climate change is altering weather and changing the dynamics of the blazes. Two wet years in Southern California have given way to a very dry one, leaving ample fuel dry and primed to burn.