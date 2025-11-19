What Are Epstein Files? Court Records, Emails, That Trump Wants To Release

Both the House and Senate have ordered the US Justice Department to release its files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The House backed the measure 427-1, while the Senate approved it unanimously.

This comes after US President Donald Trump, after months of resistance, called on Congress to disclose the records amid public pressure. The "Epstein files" include court records, emails, flight logs, and other documents detailing Epstein's criminal activities, his network of associates, and his connections to prominent figures.

Trump must ultimately sign the measure.

What Are the Epstein Files?

Jeffrey Epstein was first convicted in 2008 for soliciting an underage prostitute. In 2019, he faced federal sex trafficking charges involving girls as young as 14. Epstein died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial. The “Epstein files” refer to the vast collection of documents from multiple investigations into Epstein and his associates, including:

Transcripts of victim and witness interviews.

Items seized during raids of his properties.

Civil case documents.

Communications and emails, including those from his estate.

These files also relate to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's close associate and former girlfriend, who was convicted in 2021 for child sex trafficking.

What Has Already Been Released?

Over the years, certain parts of the files have been made public:

Flight logs and contact lists showing Epstein's connections to high-profile individuals.

Estate emails and communications, including messages involving Trump ally Steve Bannon and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

Court documents from Maxwell's cases which mention names like former President Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

A “birthday book” with a note addressed to Epstein, allegedly involving Trump (he denies writing it).

Last week, the House Oversight Committee released thousands of emails from Epstein's estate.

Who Is Named In The Files?

The files contain names of many prominent people, but being mentioned does not imply wrongdoing. Some individuals publicly known to be connected include:

Donald Trump

Former US President Bill Clinton

Late popstar Michael Jackson

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon

Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Former British royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Some entries are flight logs or emails showing contact with Epstein. Others detail advisory messages or casual correspondence.

Why Is Trump Involved?

Trump and Epstein were once friends and moved in overlapping social circles in the 1990s. Documents show:

Trump was in Epstein's “black book” of contacts.

Flight logs indicate Trump travelled on Epstein's plane.

They appeared together at social events, including Trump's 1993 wedding.

A “birthday book” referencing Trump (he denies writing it).

Trump says their relationship ended in the early 2000s, though pictures and witness accounts say otherwise. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Trump initially resisted calls to release the Epstein files but ultimately reversed course after facing mounting pressure from fellow Republicans and his MAGA base. House Republicans are now expected to vote on 18 November to release the files. If the measure passes, it will move to the Senate, where approval requires 60 votes. The legislation, known as the Epstein Files Transparency Act, seeks to unseal all remaining documents related to Epstein's investigations.

Some prominent allies, including Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, have strongly advocated for full transparency, arguing that the American people deserve to see the documents.

Why Do People Want The Epstein Files Released?

Epstein's crimes, which involved the exploitation of minors and his ties to powerful individuals, have made the files a focus of intense public interest. Many believe key details have been covered up.

The US Department of Justice said earlier it would not release any more Epstein-related files. In a July 2025 memo, the DOJ and FBI said they reviewed all the documents they have and found nothing new that would require making them public. They said there is no “client list” and no evidence of other people committing crimes.