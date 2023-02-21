West Not Plotting To Attack Russia, Says Joe Biden

"The West is not plotting to attack Russia as Putin said today. Millions of Russian citizens who only want to live in peace with their neighbours are not the enemy," Joe Bide said.

West Not Plotting To Attack Russia, Says Joe Biden

He was addressing a crowd gathered outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

Warsaw:

US President Joe Biden today said the West was not planning an attack on Russia, as he delivered a speech in Poland ahead of the first anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"The West is not plotting to attack Russia as Putin said today. Millions of Russian citizens who only want to live in peace with their neighbours are not the enemy," he told a crowd gathered outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Andhra Town Tense After Violent YSR Congress-Telugu Desam Party Clash
.