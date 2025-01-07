Advertisement

"We're Going To Be Changing Gulf Of Mexico To Gulf Of America": Trump

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring," Trump told reporters.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"We're Going To Be Changing Gulf Of Mexico To Gulf Of America": Trump
Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country, Trump said.
Palm Beach:

Incoming US president Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America" in his latest eye-catching plan as he prepares to take office later this month.

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring," he told reporters.

"It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Gulf Of Mexico, Mexico
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com