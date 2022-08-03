'We Will Not Abandon Taiwan': US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan as heightened tensions in the region.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that her delegation's visit to Taiwan was a show of support for the island, after the trip sparked a furious response from China.

"Today, our delegation... came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and we are proud of our enduring friendship," Pelosi said during an event with the island's President Tsai Ing-wen.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)