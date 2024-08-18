'We Were Renters': Kamala Harris Shares Story Behind Childhood Photo

US Vice-President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, shared a childhood photo of her and her mother, revealing that as a teenager she worked at fast food chains to earn money.

In a heartfelt social media post, the 59-year-old recalled her childhood growing up in a middle-class household, where her mother “saved for over a decade to buy a home”. “I was a teenager when the day finally came—and I can still remember how excited she was,” she revealed in a post on X. Ms Harris also shared her own experience working at McDonald's in college to “earn spending money.”

“That only gets harder when the cost of living goes up,” she said, underlining the increasing struggles faced by many Americans when the cost of living increases, promising to make it a top priority to bring down costs and “increase economic security” for all if she is elected President.

In college, I worked at McDonald's to earn spending… pic.twitter.com/rQu2uVTkVQ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 17, 2024

This pledge comes just ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where Ms Harris is set to step onto the stage as the party's official presidential nominee. Her candidacy was cemented after receiving overwhelming support in a virtual roll call of delegates, as confirmed by the Democratic National Committee.

However, with the convention fast approaching, voters are keen to understand where the Democratic presidential nominee stands on key issues. Kamala Harris' stance on economic issues includes supporting policies that benefit the middle class, such as mortgage assistance and tax credits for parents, as per BBC. On immigration, Ms Harris has shifted towards bipartisan border security solutions, addressing the root causes of migration from Central America.

Ms Harris is a strong advocate for reproductive rights and has vowed to protect them nationwide if elected president. She also supports NATO and continued aid to Ukraine, while maintaining Israel's right to self-defence.

Regarding taxes, Ms Harris opposes increases for those earning under $400,000 and supports corporate tax rate hikes. She aims to expand healthcare access without eliminating private insurance. Ms Harris also supports gun safety regulations, including red-flag laws, to prevent gun violence.