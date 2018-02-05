'We Proudly Stand For National Anthem': Trump's Veiled Attack On Kneelers

He expressed appreciation "for those who make occasions like this possible, particularly the brave men and women of our Armed Forces," a statement issued by The White House said.
"We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the national anthem," Mr Trump said.
The National Football League season was plunged into acrimony in September, when Mr Trump disparaged as "sons of bitches" the mostly African-American players kneeling during the anthem in a protest at social injustice.
"May God bless and protect our troops," he continued.