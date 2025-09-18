'We Did More Good For Humanity Than...': Donald Trump At UK State Dinner

US President Donald Trump was greeted with royal pomp on Wednesday as his second UK state visit began. King Charles III hosted Trump at Windsor Castle. During an elaborate state dinner, Trump offered a toast thanking England and said the UK and US had done more good for humanity than any other countries in history.

"Together we've done more good for humanity than any two countries in all of history", Trump said. He also added that both countries should "continue to stand for the values and the people of the English-speaking world."

Trump is the only US President and world leader who has had the honour of a second UK state visit. "This was the second state visit, and that's the first, and maybe that's going to be the last time, I hope it is actually," Trump joked during the evening banquet.

The US President was treated to a pageant that included the largest guard of honour in living memory - with 120 horses and 1,300 troops - to carriage rides, an air show and a Windsor Castle state dinner.

The dinner comes amid trade pressure as a result of Trump's America First policies.

After the dinner, Trump flew to Chequers and was welcomed by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria.

To coincide with the visit, Britain said US companies had pledged 150 billion pounds ($204 billion) in investment in the United Kingdom, including 90 billion pounds ($122 billion) from investment firm Blackstone in the next decade. Investment will also flow the other way, including almost $30 billion by pharmaceutical firm GSK in the US.

The two leaders will sign a "tech prosperity deal" that UK officials say will bring thousands of jobs and billions in investment in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and nuclear energy.

During Trump's visit, protesters in Windsor projected images of Trump and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein on a tower at the castle. Police said they arrested four people. Thousands of demonstrators marched through London to protest Trump's visit, holding banners that read, "No to the racism, no to Trump".



