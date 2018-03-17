We Can't Wait Any Longer For Avengers: Infinity War!

The star-studded trailers have Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Chris Evans' Captain America, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, all other avengers including Jeremy Renner's Hawk-Eye and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and pretty much every other character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The team will be fighting villainous space titan Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, who is trying to collect all six Infinity Stones to rule the universe. It is upon the shoulders of our superheroes to protect the universe.
The film comes to theaters on April 27 and is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo who had also directed Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. The Russo brothers will also be directing the next Avengers movie. We just cannot wait any longer for the movie to blow our minds!