Joe Biden warned ISIS-K of more retribution from Washington (File)

US President Joe Biden warned the ISIS-Khorasan, the group which killed 13 US troops in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport, that they will face more retribution from Washington.

"We will maintain the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and other countries," Biden said Tuesday.

"And to ISIS-K: We are not done with you yet," he said, using another acronym for the Afghan offshoot of the ISIS jihadist group.