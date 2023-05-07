Watch: Woman Lost In Forest Survives Five Days On Wine And Lollipops, Rescued

Victoria police shared a video of the moment when she was found.

An Australian woman who went missing for five days in a forest managed to survive on wine and lollipops, News.com.au reported. According to the outlet, 48-year-old Lillian got lost on a day trip in High Country in Victoria, Australia. Luckily, she had stashed some snacks and a bottle of wine in her vehicle.

After five days, she was found by emergency services during a search of the hilly terrain, after her car was spotted at the end of a dirt road in the Mitta Mitta bushland. Victoria police shared a video of the moment when she was found.

Sharing the video, they wrote, ''See the moment Air Wing located a woman, who was missing for five days in dense bushland. Yesterday afternoon, Air Wing was conducting a sweep of the hilly terrain when they spotted Lillian's car at the end of a dirt road in the Mitta Mitta bushland.''

Watch the video here:

The incident happened on April 30 when she hit a dead-end at the close of Yankee Point Track. When she realized that she had taken a wrong turn, she attempted to turn her car around, however, it became stuck in the mud. She couldn't call anyone because there was no mobile reception in the area. More so, she was powerless to walk towards help due to health issues. Ultimately she was forced to stay with her car in the remote bush.

After her family reported her missing, the police deployed a helicopter to lead the search. Lillian was ''extremely relieved'' to see police, authorities said.

Sergeant Martin Torpey, of the local police authority, said, "The only liquid Lillian, who doesn't drink, had with her was a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother so that got her through. She was only planning a short-day trip so had only taken a couple of snacks and lollipops with her but no water. She used great common sense to stay with her car and not wander off into bushland, which assisted in police being able to find her."

Lillian was taken to hospital to be treated for dehydration where she remains under observation.

The video of her rescue has gone viral on social media. One user wrote, ''Wow! Having been on a few land searches! you can't describe the feeling of finding someone and returning them to their loved one. Congratulations to the Vic Police and the search teams.'' Another commented, ''Emotional video to watch, What a wonderful job you all did.''

A third added, ''Oh how wonderful to see such good news. I think I would have hugged the Police officers. So glad Lillian is in safe hands now.''