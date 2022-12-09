Watch: White House Decked Up For 'Most Wonderful Time Of The Year'

The tall Christmas tree seen in the clip is an 18.5-foot Concolor Fir.

Ahead of Christmas, US President Joe Biden has shared a glimpse of the White House, all decked up for the "most wonderful time of the year". The video shared on Twitter shows a giant Christmas tree besides several small ones, adorned with lights, bells, stars, and ribbons, at the White House. Candles illuminate spacious rooms and Christmas cards, gifts and other things are used for the decoration.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year," Biden said.

The video has amassed more than seven lakh views on Twitter.

"Simply beautiful, yet nothing simple about it. It looks like the White House again, classy elegance," a user wrote.

Another said, "Happy to see Christmas is back in the White House!"

"One place I'd love to visit during this time of year just to see the decorations and be around so much history," a comment read.

According to the White House, "Each room and design element throughout the White House holiday decor represents what brings us together during the holidays and throughout the year."

The tall Christmas tree seen in the clip is an 18.5-foot Concolor Fir brought from Auburn, Pennsylvania. The chandelier in the room is removed every year during this time to accommodate the Christmas tree.

The East entrance of the White House has been decorated with bells that symbolize the healing and unifying power of music while mirrored golden stars on the Christmas trees are inscribed with names of the fallen service members of the US. The decoration of the White House's library has been inspired by history, literature and education.

One of the rooms also features an illustration of Joe Biden's family pets, a German Shepherd named Commander and Willow, a tabby cat. The China Room is themed on food and traditions and has recipe cards contributed by those who volunteered to decorate the White House for Christmas.