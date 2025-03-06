Watch: 'We Are Not 51st Anything', Viral Canadian Beer Ad Gets A Trump Twist 25 Years Later

A revamped version of the iconic "Joe Canadian" video has resurfaced, echoing the sentiments of Canadian pride and resilience. The remake of 2000 Molson Beer ad is back 25 years later, but this time, not to sell beer but rather to inspire Canadians about their motherland.

This remake, produced by an anonymous collective of Canadian creatives, features Jeff Douglas reprising his role as the enthusiastic everyman. With patriotism and a pinch of humour, the video celebrates Canada's unique identity, from its love of peanut butter and ketchup chips to its proud history of innovation and optimism.

At its core, the video is a testament to Canadian values, emphasising the country's commitment to universal healthcare, its passion for hockey, and its reputation for kindness and modesty. As Douglas eloquently puts it, "We are the first to unite in crisis, the first to build bridges - not walls - and the first to stand on guard for thee."

"They mistake our modesty for meekness, our kindness for consent, our nation for another star on their flag and our love of a hot cheesy poutine with their love of a hot cheesy Putin," he says.

The timing of the video's release is particularly significant, given the current tensions between Canada and the United States. With Trump's suggestion that Canada could become the 51st US state, Canadians have responded with a surge of patriotic fervour. The video serves as a rallying cry, reminding Canadians of their nation's strength and resilience.

As Douglas reflects on the past 25 years, he acknowledges that Canada's history is complex and multifaceted. "Our history, as we were taught, was put together so we would feel good about ourselves and that we're a force for good in the world. I still think we are a force for good in this world. But certainly, the past 25 years have revealed how we haven't always done good things. We've done some really bad things," he told the Guardian.

Earlier this week, Trump announced 25% taxes on Canadian goods, on which Canada imposed retaliatory tariffs.

Despite these challenges, the video offers a message of hope and unity. As Douglas says, "We humbly hope it may be something that can help boost Canadian spirits." With its catchy slogan, memorable characters, and heartfelt sentiment, the revamped "Joe Canadian" video is poised to become a rallying cry for Canadians everywhere.

