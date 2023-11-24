'Running For President. Literally': Vivek Ramaswamy's Viral Campaign Video

The next US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.

US Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is currently in Iowa, as part of his election campaign. On the occasion of Thanksgiving, Mr Ramaswamy shared a video of him taking part in the 2023 Des Moines Turkey Trot, alongside hundreds of Iowa residents.

Sharing a video of him taking part in the run while pushing his son in a stroller, Vivek Ramaswamy proved that he is not one to miss the very apparent pun. He wrote, “Running for President in Iowa today. Literally. Happy Thanksgiving!” In the video, Mr Ramaswamy is seen smiling at fellow runners.

Take a look:

Running for President in Iowa today. Literally.



Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/a4GORSiPNH — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 23, 2023

About the run, Mr Ramaswamy was quoted by the Des Moines Register as saying, “I would say it was an uplifting day. We're meeting people, have no idea whether they're Republican or Democrat, but they're unified and with their families. Multiple grandparents to grandchildren to parents (are) doing this together, and so that's something that gave me a sense of optimism.”

A few days ago, Mr Ramaswamy shared another video in which he is seen interacting with voters in Iowa. In the clip, he is seen with his wife Apoorva, narrating their love story.

Sharing that Vivek Ramaswamy was “not that interested" when the two first met at a couple's party, Apoorva said, “I was in my first week of med school and Vivek was a law student there. It was a party, probably, the last party I went to. I saw Vivek there and he seemed the most interesting person in the room. So, I went up and introduced myself to him." She explained that when Mr Ramaswamy introduced himself, she "unfortunately" told him that she met another Vivek in medical school. At this, the crowd had been heard laughing. “He was not that interested, he actually walked away. Later that night, we ran into each other again. We realised how much we have in common, how much we shared, and the fact that we were neighbours. Here we are, we've been together ever since," Apoorva added.

Along with the video, Mr Ramaswamy wrote, “Voters in Iowa want to know the story of how Apoorva and I met. Here's how.”

Voters in Iowa want to know the story how Apoorva and I met. Here's how. ????

???? Osceola, IA pic.twitter.com/N7duPToNlO — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 19, 2023

The next US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. Currently Vivek Ramaswamy trails behind other Republican presidential candidates, former American president Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in support.