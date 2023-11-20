'He Was Not That Interested': Vivek Ramaswamy's Wife Apoorva On How They Met

Vivek Ramaswamy and Apoorva got married in 2015.

US Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and his wife recently shared how they met and fell in love during a campaign in Iowa. He took to X, formerly Twitter, and posted a video in which the two of them are seen narrating their love story. Mr Ramaswamy's wife, Apoorva said that they met at a college party and "he was not that interested".

In the video, Apoorva said, "I was in my first week of med school and Vivek was a law student there. It was a party, probably, the last party I went to. I saw Vivek there and he seemed the most interesting person in the room. So, I went up and introduced myself to him." The crowd laughed hearing this. She further added that when Mr Ramaswamy introduced himself, she "unfortunately" told him that she met another Vivek in medical school.

Voters in Iowa want to know the story how Apoorva and I met. Here's how. 😉

📍 Osceola, IA pic.twitter.com/N7duPToNlO — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 19, 2023

"He was not that interested, he actually walked away," Apoorva added. "Later that night, we ran into each other again. We realised how much we have in common, how much we shared, and the fact that we were neighbours. Here we are, we've been together ever since," she continued.

Vivek continued by saying that his parents had always taught him that "who you marry matters," and they would do the same for their own kids. Neither of us grew up in economic privilege," Mr Ramaswamy said, adding that they did not grow up in poverty either. He continued, "But we had the ultimate privilege of having two parents in the house, instilling in us a focus on education, the belief in God - and we are trying to give our two sons that same upbringing now in Ohio. But I see no reason why every kid in this country shouldn't at least have a chance to enjoy that privilege too, and I think that's part of the example we want to set as a family in the White House."

Notably, 38-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy is a native of southwest Ohio. His mother was a geriatric psychiatrist and his father worked as an engineer at General Electric. His parents migrated to the US from Kerala.

Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign has gained attention, and he has risen in GOP primary polls, although he still trails behind Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in support.

The next US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.