Watch: US Woman Points Gun At Cars On Intersection, Cop Drives Cruiser Into Her

The woman turned the gun on herself before the police car hit her.

A disturbing video going viral on social media shows a woman in the US waving a gun and pointing it at traffic in the middle of a busy intersection. Walking backwards, she turns the gun on herself just before a police car rams her knocking her to the ground. According to NBC New York, the incident took place in Nassau County on Tuesday afternoon (local time). The police said that the 33-year-old woman is being treated for minor injuries. They have not released her name.

The clip, posted on Reddit, shows the woman threateningly pointing the gun at other cars while walking across the road. NBC New York said she was at the intersection of Bellmore and Jerusalem avenues in North Bellmore and even fired the gun once in the air.

Watch the video:

The police reached the spot at 2.20pm (local time) after receiving a call. As she pointed the pistol towards her head, a police car clipped her, knocking her to the ground.

"Drop the gun!" one cop is heard screaming as he sprints toward the woman.

The woman tried to reach for the firearm in her struggle to get up, but another officer appeared and tackled her, as seen in the video.

"It's a loaded gun that she's waving around in the traffic, pointing at people that have got their children and their families in their cars," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder was quoted as saying by the outlet.

The police officer who struck the woman was taken to another hospital to be treated for trauma. Commissioner Ruder called the unidentified officer a hero.

"They did an outstanding job. They faced down deadly physical force against the civilians and themselves and they used their vehicle to stop their threat," he said.

The police are investigating the reason behind the woman's shocking behaviour.