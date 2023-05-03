Watch: US School Assistant Principal Tries To Stop Student Fight, Thrashed

The assistant principal was brutally thrashed.

An assistant principal of a school in the US was rushed to hospital last week after she tried to break up a fight between a group of Class 9 students, according to New York Post. The video of the incident circulating on social media shows students of Westfield High School in Texas thrashing the school official. The woman was rushed to hospital with excruciating pain in the head and she was not able to speak, her family was quoted as saying by the Post.

The now-viral footage was filmed last Thursday. The fight started between two ninth-graders in a hallway and quickly turned into a brawl.

The video shows screaming students encouraging the duo to fight. Some from the lot that gathered there took out their phones and started recording the brawl. One of these clips were later posted on social media.

As the video progresses, a woman in a pink blazer is seen entering the frame to stop the fight. She is seen shielding herself as the mob of students throw punches and swarm even closer.

"It broke my heart. It makes me want to cry," one teacher was quoted as saying by the Post. "Three or four other kids jump in on her and just pummel her to the ground, and they are kicking her and pulling her hair," she added.

The assistant principal has not been identified.

ABC13 said the brawl prompted a precautionary hold at the campus. "School administrators and police officers were able to intervene and stop the fighting quickly, and identify students involved for discipline," Spring Independent School District said in a statement.

"All students involved in the altercation will be subject to the full extent of disciplinary action available," the statement further said.

The school district did not immediately identify the extent of injuries to the school staffer.