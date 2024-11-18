Watch | SNL Mocks Donald Trump's 'Epic' Cabinet Picks After Musk Parody

Saturday Night Live (SNL) has mocked President-elect Donald Trump's picks for the cabinet ahead of the inauguration, slated for January 20, 2025. The cold open also poked fun at Trump's highly animated meeting with President Joe Biden at the Oval Office last week which prompted a deluge of reactions on social media. While Trump's character was portrayed by James Austin Johnson, Dana Carvey -- a regular SNL cast member, played Biden with Alex Baldwin also making a cameo appearance as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. -- the new health czar.

The skit started with the Trump-Biden meeting as several of the Republican leader's cabinet picks paid him a visit. Trump said he loved running for the president while hated being one. "Maybe I hate it here too. It's no joke," Carvey's character replied.

"But I can't go back to Mar-a-Lago, Joe, because Elon [Musk] is there, and he will not leave, It's like, What about Bob? He's walking around in his bathing suit, showing me videos of rockets and monkeys with computers in their heads. This guy's cringe," Trump added.

As Biden appears to give his would-be-successor some advice, Trump replies: "I already know how to do president. It's all about surrounding yourself with the best people, and I am very fastly picking the most epic Cabinet of all time."

"They're some of the most dynamic, free-thinking, animal killing, sexually criminal, medically crazy people in the country," he adds, with Carvey's Biden asking: "Who are you thinking about?"

"Well, we've got Elon and Matt Gaetz: that's an Alien versus Predator. We've got, we've got Kristi Noem and RFK Junior. They're killing the dogs; they're killing the bears. And Melania will be working remotely from divorce," Trump replied.

President Biden and President-Elect Trump meet to discuss the transition of power pic.twitter.com/e2Q9p7icGZ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 17, 2024

Gaetz, played by Sarah Sherman, then arrives in a costume mocking the attorney general nominee's appearance. "Of course, I had to resign from Congress because the confirmation process comes at the busiest time of year for me," Gaetz said.

Baldwin's character appears at the end and states: "Americans need someone to teach them how to be healthy, someone like me - a 70-year-old man with movie star looks and a worm in his brain."

Musk slams SNL

Earlier, Elon Musk had slammed SNL for producing a skit that mocked him. The episode hosted by comedian Bill Burr featured Carvey playing the billionaire.

"SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality. Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further," said Musk in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Mr Musk has been appointed to Mr Trump's cabinet where he will be co-leading the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency alongside Vivek Ramaswamy.