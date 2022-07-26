Watch: River Of Lava Flowing From Kilauea Volcano In Hawaii

A video showing a fiery stream of lava flowing through Kilauea, which is one of the five volcanoes that form Hawaii island, has gone viral on social media. Kilauea is also considered to be one of the most active volcanoes in the region.

The clip shared by the Twitter handle Wonder Of Science features the stream of lava gushing through the terrain with black volcanic soil on all sides. The tweet attached to the video reads, “Incredible close-up footage of a fast flowing river of lava rushing from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano,” assigning credit to Epic Lava Tours.

The video has garnered over 1.1 million views in a little over 12 hours.

Incredible close up footage of a fast flowing river of lava rushing from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.



Credit: Epic Lava Tourspic.twitter.com/HHp68VKvfl — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) July 25, 2022

Several people were completely enamoured by the terrifying yet glorious sight. One user said, “The reason why I can't be a volcanologist: I wanna stick my hands and face in the flowing lava river.”

The reason why I can't be a volcanologist: I wanna stick my hands and face in the flowing lava river https://t.co/bUmsbw2SPF — JoJo ⛏????⛰???? (@FragileFraggle) July 26, 2022

“It pains me that I cannot ever touch lava…I just want to feel it,” another user rued.

it pains me that i cannot ever touch lava.. i just want to feel it https://t.co/CJk2O0ZGIC — Mell ???? (@Melanaaye) July 26, 2022

Echoing a similar sentiment, a third comment read, “Damn it. it's very unfortunate that lava looks so touchable when it so isn't.”

damn it. it's very unfortunate that lava looks so touchable when it so isn't https://t.co/5uMj9Kcp5h — Kayla Howard (@kayla_howard) July 26, 2022

“The most interesting use of drones seems to be the video footage of active volcanoes,” one wrote.

The most interesting use of drones seems to be the video footage of active volcanoes. https://t.co/CTasu9oz94 — Saarthak Sankalp (@saarthaksankalp) July 26, 2022

The Kilauea volcano's most recent and ongoing eruption began in September 2021. As per the U.S. Geological Survey's latest update on July 25, Monday, the summit eruption of Kilauea has continued over the past 24 hours. The Kilauea volcano is primarily monitored by The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO).

In 2018 too, Kilauea had a major eruption that displaced thousands of residents by destroying over 700 homes.