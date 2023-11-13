Watch: Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty Celebrate Diwali With Family At 10 Downing Street

Mr Sunak's daughters Krishna and Anoushka also joined the celebrations.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty joyously celebrated the festival of lights, Diwali with their family at 10 Downing Street in London. The heart of the celebration was the ceremonial lighting of the diya, a symbolic act that epitomizes the triumph of light over darkness.

The UK Prime Minister also shared pictures and video of the Diwali celebration on his official handle on Instagram. Dressed in a blue saree, Mrs Murty was seen lighting diyas outside Downing Street. Mr Sunak's daughters Krishna and Anoushka also joined the celebrations.

Mr Sunak captioned the post, "A special moment for me to be celebrating Diwali with my family on the steps of No.10. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating here in the UK and around the world!"

Mr Sunak's post soon went viral with an array of comments. Several people also took to the comments section to wish Mr Sunak a "Happy Diwali".

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Mr Jaishankar gifted him a Lord Ganesha Statue and a cricket bat signed by Indian batting great Virat Kohli.

Taking to his official handle on X, EAM S Jaishankar shared details about his meeting with the UK PM, posting, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister @RishiSunak on #Diwali Day. Conveyed the best wishes of PM @narendramodi. India and the UK are actively engaged in reframing the relationship for contemporary times. Thank Mr and Mrs Sunak for their warm reception and gracious hospitality."