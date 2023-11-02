Watch: Queen Camilla Enjoys Traditional Dance In Kenya With Maasai Women

A video of the Queen dancing was posted by The Royal Family Channel on YouTube.

Queen Camilla joined Maasai women in a traditional dance during a visit to a donkey sanctuary in Nairobi, Kenya. A video of the Queen dancing was posted by The Royal Family Channel on YouTube.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "'The Sweet Moment Queen Camilla Joined Traditional Kenyan Dance' The Queen has joined women in a traditional dance during a visit to a donkey sanctuary in Nairobi. Her Majesty learned about the work of the Kenyan Society for the Protection and Care of Animals on the second day of a state visit to the country."

In the video, the majesty can be seen trying to match steps with Masai dancers in their cultural songs.

Meanwhile, King Charles III paid tribute on Wednesday to Kenyan soldiers who fought for Britain in two world wars, after acknowledging there was "no excuse" for colonial-era abuses committed in the East African country, AFP reported.

But his comments Tuesday on the first day of a state visit to Kenya disappointed some who were seeking a formal apology for Britain's brutal crackdown on the nation's independence struggle.

On Wednesday, the royals visited a war cemetery in Nairobi to honour Africans who served the British empire in two world wars, laying a wreath in front of their graves before meeting Kenyan veterans, some in wheelchairs.

The royal programme in Nairobi and the port city of Mombasa is also focusing on efforts to tackle climate change, as well as support for creative arts, technology and youth.

On Wednesday, the couple visited an elephant orphanage in the capital, where Camilla fed the animals bottled milk and the pair petted a baby rhino.



