Watch: Qatar Airways Mumbai Recruitment Drive Sees Huge Crowd, Applicants Sent Away

Qatar Airways is now undergoing a global recruiting drive, which the company describes as "the largest talent acquisition in the aviation industry's history. Qatar Airways, in particularly, is recruiting a "substantial number of new professionals from India to support its worldwide operations" in a range of areas, said a report from Spring Field Gazzete.

These hiring positions include those with Qatar Airways, Qatar Duty Free, Qatar Aviation Services, and others. The reason behind this recruitment drive is not only that because the demand in worldwide travel is increasing but also because Qatar is preparing to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As part of this strategy, the airline was having an open recruiting event at the Hilton Mumbai on September 29-30, 2022. Several videos and pictures have emerged on social media which show people standing in a long queue outside the hotel in Mumbai.

People on social media called it the longest "job interview queue." Long queues were seen outside the hotel for the Qatar Airways walk-in interview. Because of the massive crowd, the airline had to turn away many applicants.

The wild job fair was even called chaos. "The lines were so long that one would assume they were for the biggest Black Friday deal ever. People had to be turned away, which obviously irritated a number of people who had come long distances to attend this event," the outlet further said.

As quoted by the Spring Field Gazzete, Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker stated that the Doha-based airline had no trouble hiring pilots in mid-2022, claiming that the business got over 20,000 applications for just 700 positions, with all candidates being qualified and type-rated.

Qatar Airways Group announced in a statement that the business began accepting applications from Indian residents for various posts across divisions on September 16, 2022.

The group intended to engage a large number of people for diverse areas, including culinary, corporate and commercial, management, cargo, customer service, engineering, flight operations, ground services, safety and security, digital, front of the house, administration, as well as sales and finance.

In India, the group intends to engage personnel for its many businesses, including Qatar Airways, Qatar Duty-Free, Qatar Aviation Services, Qatar Airways Catering Company, and Qatar Distribution Company, as well as Dhiafatina Hotels.

