Watch: Putin Waves Goodbye To Kim Jong Un Through Plane Window As He Departs N Korea

Russian President's visit was his first to North Korea in 24 years.

A video showing Russian President Vladimir Putin waving goodbye to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un through the window of his private jet has gone viral on social media. The Kremlin leader arrived at Pyongyang's airport early Wednesday. The two leaders spent more than 10 hours together during the one-day visit, as per TASS News agency. From feeding carrots to a horse to taking turns driving each other around in a Russian-built Aurus limousine, both of them were spotted enjoying each other's company. In the end, Putin was also seen waving goodbye to Kim Jong Un from a plane in Pyongyang.

In the video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), Vladimir Putin was seen peeping through the airplane window and waving at the North Korean leader. "Putin and Kim Jong Un emotional goodbye," an X user wrote while sharing the clip.

Take a look below:

Putin and Kim Jong Un emotional goodbye pic.twitter.com/3IufORS27H — HANDS OF DOOM (@handsofdoomtoy) June 21, 2024

Notably, the Russian President's visit was his first to the country in 24 years. During the visit, they two held wide and one-on-one talks and attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial to soldiers of the Red Army killed in action liberating Korea in World War Two. The two also bonded over animals as Kim fed carrots to a horse while Putin patted it on its head. They also took turns driving each other around in a Russian-built Aurus limousine on Wednesday.

According to reports, Putin had gifted Kim the Russian-built limousine in February this year and has again gifted him the same vehicle. Kim, who is believed to be a keen automobile enthusiast, now has at least two of the vehicles.

In return, the North Korean leader gave the Russian President a pair of Pungsan dogs, a local breed. Kim and Putin were seen looking at the dogs, who were tied to a rose-covered fence, during a segment aired on the state-controlled Korean Central Television on Thursday.

Kim described Putin as "the dearest friend of Korean people" and Putin thanked the host nation and its leadership for their "balanced stance" in regard of "the situation on Ukrainian direction," The Independent reported.

The leaders of North Korea and Russia also signed an agreement that deepens their military cooperation to include a mutual defence pledge to help each other if attacked, with Kim Jong Un calling the new ties an "alliance".