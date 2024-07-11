Watch: Pilot Aborts Takeoff After Smoke Billows From Tyres

The passengers were re-accommodated on a replacement flight from Tampa

A video captured the dramatic scene of an American Airlines plane suffering a tyre blowout during takeoff. Smoke and flames were visible as the aircraft aborted takeoff. Thankfully, emergency vehicles quickly reached the scene on the runway.

American Airlines reported that flight 590 had a "mechanical problem" before leaving the ground. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after the pilots mentioned experiencing "multiple blown tyres."

Most importantly, all 180 people on board (174 passengers and 6 crew members) disembarked safely and were transported back to the terminal. There were no injuries reported.

The passengers were re-accommodated on a replacement flight from Tampa. "We never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," the airline said in a statement.

Sources informed ABC that the fire seen in the video is a controlled occurrence designed to prevent further damage and a major explosion during a high-energy stop.

In a statement, FAA said, "American Airlines Flight 590 aborted its takeoff from Tampa International Airport around 7:50 a.m. local time on Wednesday, July 10, after the crew reported multiple blown tyres. Passengers deplaned on the taxiway and were bused to the terminal. The flight was headed to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The FAA will investigate. Please contact the airline for additional information."

"American Airlines flight 590 with service from Tampa (TPA) to Phoenix (PHX) experienced a mechanical issue on the runway prior to taking off. Customers safely deplaned and were bussed to the terminal. We never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," the airline also issued a statement.



