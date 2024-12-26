Watch: People Dress Up As Santa's Elves, Chant 'Hare Krishna' In Japan

A group of ISKCON followers, dressed as Santa's elves, chanted 'Hare Krishna, Hare Rama' on the streets of Japan, blending it to the tune of the Christmas carol 'Jingle Bells'. In a video now going viral, the group is seen sporting reindeer ears accompanied by a ukulele and a 'Mridangam' (a traditional drum). One of them is also seen wearing the costume of Santa, while clapping, singing along and urging others to join them.

The clip also shows several passersby stopping and watching them sing. At one point, a member of the group locks arms with a stranger and spins him around, while the rest continue to sing and march along. The stranger bows and leaves.

In the comments section, several social media users hailed the group for their creativity; some were surprised to see two cultures coming together.

"Love from an Indian. Hare Krishna. Jay Shree Ram," one person wrote.

Another one added, "So beautiful". One user even called it a "beautiful blend" of two different cultures.

"Such a beautiful fusion of two religions," read another comment.

Christmas carolling is among the highly popular traditions, bringing different communities together to celebrate the festive occasion. As part of it, several groups of carollers, often dressed in Santa-themed outfits, visit from one house to another or gather in public spaces to spread the holiday cheer among one and all.

The occasion is also used to raise funds for charitable causes.

This year, Christmas celebrations around the world were marked by various traditions and events. Volunteers in Warsaw, Poland, prepared a charity Christmas dinner for 450 people in need. In South Africa, people attended a Christmas mass in Soweto, while in Ukraine, a Christmas procession was held despite the ongoing conflict. In Bulgaria, Orthodox Christians attended a mass at the Alexander Nevski Cathedral.

In New York City, a US Army soldier lit a candle at St Patrick's Cathedral after attending Christmas mass. Other traditions included a Christmas swimming race in Barcelona and the Brighton Christmas Day Dip in England.

In the Vatican, Pope Francis delivered his Urbi et Orbi blessing, while in Bethlehem, services were held at the Nativity Church. Devotees in India, Pakistan, Philippines also gathered for prayers and celebrations.