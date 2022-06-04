Watch: People, Cars Wade Through Flooded Roads In Florida

Several people have shared videos on Twitter that show the extent of floods.

Flash floods have almost submerged cars on the roads of Miami, Florida. Amid the chaos, people have turned to Twitter to share videos of the situation on the streets.

A video taken from inside a car shared by the Office of Public Information with City of Miami, Fire Rescue, shows cars stranded on the road, half submerged in water.

At this time @CityofMiamiFire is responding to multiple calls of cars stuck in the water. Please stay off the road and do not drive through floods. pic.twitter.com/lYKx1FoqlJ — Miami Fire PIO (@MFR_PIO) June 4, 2022

The National Hurricane Center has issued a potential tropical cyclone one advisory as flooding rains occur across portions of South Florida.

Videos shared on Twitter show the extent of the floods. A video tweeted by a user shows him driving into roads completely submerged in water.

Another video shows women wading through waist deep water to get across the road.

The Fire Rescue department said, "At this time @CityofMiamiFire is responding to multiple calls of cars stuck in the water. Please stay off the road and do not drive through floods."

They also said that six High Water Vehicles are responding to people in their cars stranded in flood waters. They once again cautioned people to not walk or drive through "standing water".

Right now @CityofMiamiFire has 6 High Water Vehicles responding to people in their cars stranded in flood waters. We continue to urge you to not drive or walk through standing water. Be safe and please allow us to assess the situation. pic.twitter.com/oGpxqr6hCh — Miami Fire PIO (@MFR_PIO) June 4, 2022

The National Hurricane Center had forecast scattered to numerous flash floods due to heavy rain across portions of South Florida and the Florida Keys on Friday and Saturday.

The agency also said that the disturbance is expected to move across South Florida today.

