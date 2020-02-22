Watch: Passengers Wrap Themselves In Plastic On Flight Over Coronavirus

A video of two sacred passengers to avoid coronavirus infection has taken social media by storm.

A video of two passengers who took extreme steps to avoid coronavirus infection has taken social media by storm.

The passengers on board a flight in Australia wrapped themselves in plastic sheets only depicts how scared people are since the virus outbreak in December that has killed over 2,300 people so far.

The scared passengers also used hoods and armholes along with face masks that has left many on social media in splits.

A Twitter user Alyssa shared the video on Twitter with the caption: "Currently behind me on the plane. When you super scared of #coronavirus #COVID2019."

Currently behind me on the plane. When you super scared of #coronavirus#COVID2019pic.twitter.com/iOz1RsNSG1 — alyssa (@Alyss423) February 19, 2020

In the shared video, the female passenger appeared to be asleep, wearing a pink plastic outfit and printed face mask and her male companion had a white clear one, along with gloves and a face mask as well.

Their condition though pathetic has prompted reactions that are funny.

A user wrote, "Better be safe than sorry...given the choice, I wouldn't want to die by suffocation...."

Another wrote, "He's still breathing the same air as everyone else on the plane."

A post read, "Unfortunately, then the virus is attached to the plastic, when you take it off you come in contact. Just thinking that's what will happen."

A user remarked, "Maybe they know something that the rest of the world doesn't. I hope he is okay under all that plastic. I wouldn't want him to die of suffocation."

Australia has confirmed 15 cases of the virus, all of them with a 'direct or indirect link' to the city of Wuhan at the centre of the outbreak.