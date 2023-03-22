Watch: Pakistan TV Anchor Continues To Deliver News As Earthquake Shakes Entire Studio

The video shows the enormity of the quake

Strong tremors jolted parts of northern India, and neighbouring Pakistan on Tuesday night as a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region. Several videos of panic-stricken people rushing out of their homes as the buildings shook have surfaced on the internet.

Now, a video from Pakistan showing the enormity of the quake is doing rounds on social media. The 31-second video shows a news studio in Peshawar, Pakistan, shaking violently as the earthquake struck the country.

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, ''Pashto TV channel Mahshriq TV during the earthquake. Bravo anchor continued his live program in the ongoing earthquake.''

In the video, the news anchor of Mahshriq TV, a local Pashto TV channel, can be seen maintaining composure even as the quake shakes the entire studio. Meanwhile, TV screens and other equipment behind him in the newsroom can also be seen shaking vigorously.

Notably, the epicentre of the quake was 40 kilometres south-southeast of the Afghan town of Jurm, near the borders with Pakistan and Tajikistan. The earthquake killed nine people, including two women, and injured over 160 others as well as causing many buildings to collapse in Pakistan, according to a Geo News report.

In India, residents moved out of their homes as tremors, which lasted for over a minute, struck Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) late on Tuesday evening. Strong tremors were also felt in Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. There was no immediate report of any deaths or property damage.

A Noida resident said he first noticed the dining table shaking. "Soon after we saw that the fans were also shaking. The earthquake was strong in terms of intensity and stayed for a longer period," the resident of Hyde Park society in Noida was quoted saying by PTI.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.