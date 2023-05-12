Watch: Oscar Winner Ke Huy Quan's Hilarious Selfie Moment With Biden

A video shared by Biden showed a jubilant Ke Huy Quan posing for the "selfie of all selfies" (File)

US President Joe Biden met and took a selfie with actor Ke Huy Quan during the screening of the TV series American Born Chinese at the White House.

In the clip, Quan, who won the 2023 Oscar for Best Actor In Supporting Role, is seen excitedly meeting Biden who jokingly asks, "Who the hell is this guy?"

Ke Huy Quan's wife, Echo, also joined them.

The three then pose for a photo together after which Ke Huy Quan tells Biden, "Ok, I have got to ask for one thing. You may not know this but I love getting selfies."

"This would be the selfie of all selfies!” the Oscar winner adds before the President takes a selfie with him.

The clip collected over 6.4 million views on the platform where many reacted to it.

“That's a pretty good selfie, I must admit!” a user said.

Another wrote, “NGL. That was some good selfie!”

After meeting the president, Ke Huy Quan spoke at the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2023 event held at the White House. The event is organised to celebrate the achievements and contributions of the communities and immigrants.

Ke Huy Quan won the Academy Award this year for his performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. He will now be seen in the upcoming Disney Plus series American Born Chinese. As a kid, Ke Huy Quan played Short Round in Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, which was released in 1984.