Watch: Mynah Bird Found Aboard London-Bound Singapore Airlines Flight

The mynah bird was found in the business class section of the aircraft.

A London-bound Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight had an unusual passenger onboard-- a mynah bird.

Around 12 hours into the 14-hour flight on its way to London recently, the mynah bird was found in the business class section of the aircraft, Straits Times reported.

A statement from an SIA spokesperson on Sunday confirmed that the mynah was onboard the SQ322 flight on January 7.

"It was subsequently caught by cabin crew with the assistance of some of the passengers on board," the statement added.

A video on Facebook shows the bird perched atop a seat, with a steward trying to capture it, but eventually failing to do so.

SIA confirmed that the bird was transferred to animal quarantine after the plane landed in London. However, the airlines did not say how the bird entered the aircraft.