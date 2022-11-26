'Heil Hitler': Man Yells Anti-Semitic Slur With Nazi Salute At US Airport

The person was later arrested by the police. (File)

A video, which has been widely shared on the internet, shows a man hurling anti-semitic slurs at passengers and acting aggressively at a busy airport in Seattle in the US. The person was later arrested by the police.

According to StopAntisemitism, a non-profit organisation, the incident took place on November 20 at the D10 gate of the airport. The passengers were boarding a flight from Seattle to Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas when the incident took place.

In one video shared on Twitter, the man can be seen raising his arm to give the Nazi salute and shouting “Heil Hitler” while being surrounded by passengers. The man continues making anti-Jewish remarks as shocked onlookers watch on. He can be heard yelling “You go to the gas chamber!” and that the “Jews got what they deserved”.

Seattle, WA airport earlier today - a man was arrested after throwing up Heil Hitler salutes and screaming of a race war in the busy airport, gate D10. pic.twitter.com/SZx6oEARv6 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 25, 2022

The person, identified as Nicholas Edward Letney, was later arrested at the airport. In another video, police officers are seen subduing Letney by holding his hands back while he is lying on the ground. The clip shows Letney talking incessantly and making objectionable remarks even when being arrested.

Correction - this incident occurred on November 20; footage of the arrest ???????? pic.twitter.com/5BSW7HpnIq — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 25, 2022

The videos amassed more than a million views on Twitter and saw numerous reactions.

Many were left appalled by the offensive statements of the man.

Some rejoiced that the person was arrested for his act.

Letney was also arrested in 2016 on suspicion of indecent assault. However, his case was closed by reason of incompetency. Police report said that Letney was making statements about the Cold War at the time of his arrest, according to Paddle Your Own Kanoo.