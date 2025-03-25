Watch: Mamata Banerjee Jogs In Saree And Slippers At London's Hyde Park

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was spotted jogging at London's Hyde Park in a white saree and slippers. Trinamool Congress' Kunal Ghosh shared a series of pictures and videos from Ms Banerjee's London visit in which the Chief Minister can be seen walking around London from Buckingham Palace to Hyde Park, basking in the beauty of the city, along with other officials.

Ms Banerjee chose a white saree with a green border and her signature white slippers for what is described as a "warm-up". She wore a black cardigan and a shawl to beat London's cold weather. Take a look:

In one of the posts on X (formerly Twitter), TMC's Kunal Ghosh wrote: "According to the Chief Minister, today it is not a walk, but a warm-up".

Ms Banerjee was also seen "back-walking" and clapping.

This is not the first time Ms Banerjee has been seen jogging in a foreign land. During her official visit to Spain in 2023, the Chief Minister had a "refreshing morning" in Madrid as she jogged in a saree and slippers. The message was clear: "Stay fit, stay healthy!"

Ms Banerjee arrived in London on Sunday as part of an official visit aimed at strengthening Bengal's ties with Britain. Reflecting on the relationship between Bengal and Britain, Ms Banerjee stated, it "spans centuries, rooted in history, culture, and commerce".

"As we landed in London yesterday, we stepped into a city that, much like Kolkata, carries the weight of its past while embracing the dynamism of the present. Before the day's engagements commenced, I took a moment to immerse myself in the essence of London's timeless grandeur. From its iconic landmarks to its storied streets, the city exudes an old-world charm that speaks of history and evolution - values that Bengal, too, holds close to its heart," she wrote in a post on X.

Ms Banerjee looks forward to "deepening Bengal's engagement with Britain and reinforcing our enduring ties".