Watch: Kamala Harris Campaign Gets A Desi Touch With Hindi Music Video

Prominent Indian-American community leader Ajay Bhutoria has released a Hindi campaign song titled "Nacho Nacho" for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Inspired by the Oscar-winning track "Naatu Naatu" from the film "RRR", the song has been performed by Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap and aims to mobilise South Asian voters for Indian-origin Kamala Harris in the November 5 election.

"'Nacho Nacho' isn't just a song, it's a movement. This campaign aims to connect with the diverse South Asian American community across battleground states and key districts. With over 4.4 million Indian Americans and 6 million South Asians eligible to vote, our goal is to help propel Vice President Kamala Harris to victory in 2024," Mr Bhutoria said.

He said the music video, which also shows Kamala Harris accepting her nomination, transcends language and cultural barriers, resonating with voters in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, and more.

"In 2020, we made history by electing the first woman of South Asian and African American descent as Vice President. Now, in 2024, it's time to make her our next President," he said.

If she wins, Kamala Harris, 59, will be the first woman to become the country's president in the US's 248-year history.

She was nominated as the Democratic nominee after US President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his disastrous debate with his Republican rival Donald Trump in June.

What Polls Say On Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump

According to polls released Sunday, two days before Kamala Harris and Donald Trump hold their first televised debate, the US presidential race remains neck-and-neck

A New York Times/Siena poll found that Trump, 78, is leading Harris nationally by 48 to 47 percent. The poll found Harris narrowly ahead in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania and tied in four other swing states -- Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona.

A CBS News/YouGov poll put Harris ahead by one percentage point in Michigan and Wisconsin and tied in Pennsylvania.