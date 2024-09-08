Explained: The Rules Of Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris Debate

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will face off in a debate on Tuesday

US Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump will face off in a debate for the first time on Tuesday, each seeking an edge in what has become a neck-and-neck race for the White House. After weeks of back-and-forth on the where, when and how of the debate, US broadcaster ABC -- which is hosting the event -- announced the final rules of the contest, as agreed to by the two campaigns, this week.

Here are the major takeaways.

When and where to watch Trump vs Harris debate

The debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia at 9:00 pm local time Tuesday (0100 GMT Wednesday,) and will be aired live. There will be no audience present in the room.

The event will be moderated by ABC anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis, and will run for 90 minutes of debate time, with two commercial breaks.

Muted mics in Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris debate?

The issue of whether microphones would be muted -- as they were during a previous debate between US President Joe Biden and Trump -- was a contentious one, with each side accusing the other of cowardice over the question.

ABC has announced that each candidate's microphone will only be live for when it is their turn to speak, and muted when the time belongs to the other candidate.

Only moderators will be allowed to ask questions, and no topics or questions will be shared in advance with the candidates.

Who speaks when?

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will not offer opening statements. They will be allotted two minutes to answer each question, with two minutes granted to their opponent for a rebuttal.

There will be an additional minute for "a follow-up, clarification, or response," according to the rules.

At the end of the debate, each candidate will offer a two-minute closing statement, with Trump to go last, as per the results of a virtual coin toss.

No props

Candidates will stand behind podiums through the entire length of the debate, with no props or pre-written notes allowed.

Trump and Harris will each be given a pen, a pad of paper, and a bottle of water.

Campaign staff will not be allowed to speak or interact with the candidates during the commercial breaks.