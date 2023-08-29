Watch: Indian American Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Raps To Eminem Song

Vivek Ramaswamy has not shied away from displaying his rap skills in public (File)

US presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy loves rapping and has not shied away from displaying his rap skills in public. His stage name was "Da Vek" during his undergraduate days at Harvard University.

Rapping Republican: Vivek Ramaswamy's Surprising Eminem Moment



Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate and successful biotech entrepreneur, recently showcased a surprising side at the Iowa State Fair. Amidst his political pursuits, Ramaswamy took the stage to rap… pic.twitter.com/4tkvM0aMk5 — GOP News (@gopnews2024) August 19, 2023

The Indian-origin candidate was recently seen singing to rap star Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' at the Iowa State Fair earlier this month, a video of which has gone viral.

But this did not go down well with Eminem.

The rap star has formally asked the conservative entrepreneur not to use his music any more on his campaign trail. Music licenser Broadcast Music Inc. has shot a letter stating Eminem's demand that the 38-year-old presidential hopeful can no longer use his music.

This is not the first time an artiste has objected to their music being played at election campaigns in US. Last two elections, Rihanna and Adele among other musicians had complained that their songs were played at Donald Trump rallies without their permission.

A Harvard student publication had written about Mr Ramaswamy's passion:

"If you think debater-extraordinaire Vivek G. Ramaswamy '07 is intense, you obviously haven't met Da Vek."

Mr Ramaswamy, who likens himself as "Trump 2.0", is enjoying a surge in Republican primary race and is a frontrunner along with former US President Donald Trump to face Biden in 2024 polls.

He was one of the stars of the first Republican primary debate held last week. He had also hit the headlines for suggesting that he would like to have Elon Musk as an adviser if elected President.