Watch: In World's First, UK Medical Students Use VR Headsets To Train On Holographic Patients

Students at Addenbrookes Hospital have started using HoloScenarios.

Medical students in the United Kingdom are the first in the world to learn with holographic patients.

The University of Cambridge informed that students at Addenbrooke's Hospital are using a training system called HoloScenarios, which enables teaching and learning with life-like holograms, accessible from anywhere in the world. The technology is being developed by Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH), the University of Cambridge and Los Angeles-based tech company GigXR.

Medical students at Addenbrooke's are the first in the world to experience a new way of learning, using the latest in mixed reality holographic patients.



The new training application HoloScenarios is being developed in partnership with @Cambridge_Uni and @GIGXR1. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Pr3BFsqWhy — Cambridge University Hospitals NHS (@CUH_NHS) June 27, 2022

According to the Independent, the developers believe that this new technology could provide more flexible, cost-effective training than traditional simulation, which requires more resources and expenses for maintaining labs and hiring patient actors.

Also Read | Indian Women With 109 Live Animals In Their Luggage Arrested At Bangkok Airport

They have also said that the training involves wearing mixed reality headsets. The students will be able to see each other in real life. They will also be able to interact with multi-layered medically accurate holographic patients.

Dr Arun Gupta, who is the consultant anaesthetist at CUH and who is leading the project, explained, “Mixed reality is increasingly recognised as a useful method of simulator training. As institutions scale procurement, the demand for platforms that offer utility and ease of mixed reality learning management is rapidly expanding.”

Further, Dr Gupta added, “GigXR has already enabled instructors to better prepare learners with medically accurate simulation for observation and assessment. With HoloScenarios, we're helping to evolve education from a mentorship-based model to one where students around the world can have equal access to top-flight expertise for mastering invention-based clinical skills.”

Also Read | Missing 8-Year-Old Boy In Germany Found Alive In Sewer After Eight Days

As per the outlet, the developers have explained that students will take several modules using the technology, the first of which focuses on respiratory conditions and emergencies. This involves a holographic patient with asthma, followed by anaphylaxis, pulmonary embolism and pneumonia. Other modules in cardiology and neurology are also in development.