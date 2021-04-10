Watch: Gun Salutes Fired Across UK In Tribute To Prince Philip

Gun salutes took place to honour Prince Philip today.

Gun salutes echoed around the United Kingdom on Saturday as the military paid solemn tribute to Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, after his death aged 99.

To mark the death of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, at 12pm BST today a gun salute began firing from the Tower of London.



In total 41 rounds are being fired, with 1 round every minute, in unison with other saluting batteries across the UK. pic.twitter.com/0j3lmRwQ8u — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) April 10, 2021

Coordinated 41-round salutes to the former Royal Navy commander were fired at one round per minute from 12:00 pm (1100 GMT) in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well as at naval bases, from ships at sea and in the British territory Gibraltar.