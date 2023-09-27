Watch: Imran Khan Shifted To High-Security Jail Closer To Islamabad

Videos showed police vehicles speeding down a busy highway with Imran Khan in one of the vans

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, arrested in a corruption case, was moved from the Attock Jail to the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. According to reports, an 18-car police convoy escorted the cricketer-politician to the Rawalpindi prison, which is over 100 km away from Attock and houses all accused whose cases are being heard in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The Adiala Jail is just a little over 30 km from the capital city Islamabad.

The movement was caught on camera by people travelling on the route and showed the police vehicles speeding down a busy highway at night. Cops in body armours sat in the vehicles, on the lookout for any suspicious activities. An ambulance also followed the prison van that carried Imran Khan.

The move came a day after the Islamabad High Court ordered officials to relocate the former Prime Minister to a high-security facility from Attock Jail, where he was taken after his arrest on August 5 in the Toshakhana Case. His sentence was suspended on August 29 but he continues to be in prison in the cipher case.

At the new jail, Imran Khan will get facilities according to the jail manual, news agency reported Adiala jail superintendent Asad Waraich telling Dawn.com.

Earlier, Mr Khan was kept in Attock - a low-key, colonial-era prison in the northwest that lacked facilities like an attached bathroom and television and made it harder for family and friends to visit or send newspapers, books, or food to the former Prime Minister.