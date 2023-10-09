Watch: Ex Israel PM Joins Soldiers At Battlefront In Fight Against Hamas

Israel has launched a massive counteroperation against Hamas

A former Israel Prime Minister joined soldiers at the battlefront as the country's war with Hamas escalated, leaving at least 1,200 dead on both sides.



Naftali Bennett was seen shaking hands with Israeli soldiers as he arrived for the reserve duty.

Israel launched a massive counteroperation against Hamas after a surprise attack by the Palestinian group on Saturday.

Israel battled Hamas - still holed up in southern towns - and massed tens of thousands of troops near the Gaza Strip today after vowing to defeat the Palestinian group.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Gaza civilians to get away from all Hamas sites which he said will be turned "to rubble".

The conflict's bloodiest escalation in decades saw Hamas carry out a massive rocket barrage and ground, air, and sea offensive.

The Hamas group labelled its attack "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" and called on "resistance fighters in the West Bank" as well as in "Arab and Islamic nations" to join the battle. Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said the group was on the "verge of a great victory".

Israel's allies have responded by pledging fresh support, to confront what US President Jo Biden branded an "unprecedented terrorist assault" by Hamas.

Washington dispatched the USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier and a batch of warships to the eastern Mediterranean, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said more equipment and resources will be on their way.