Watch: Elon Musk's Tesla Robot "Stumbles Like A Human" While Learning To Walk On Slopes

Tesla's Optimus robot has taken its first tentative steps on a slope, and the internet is captivated. The robot's unsteady movements, hilariously reminiscent of a drunken person, have sparked a flurry of reactions.

Walking is an effortless act for us, but for robots, it's a monumental engineering challenge. Tesla's Optimus, in a recent Instagram post, demonstrates this struggle firsthand. As the robot attempts to navigate uneven terrain and slopes, its movements are a testament to the complexity of replicating human mobility. The caption, "To walk like a human, you must first learn to stumble like a human," humorously underscores the learning process, reminding us that even for advanced robots, mastering human-like movement requires time and perseverance.

This development has captured the attention of social media users around the globe, eliciting reactions ranging from lighthearted humour to deeper reflections on the future of humanoid robotics.

The video showcases Optimus attempting to navigate a sloped surface. The robot sways noticeably, resembling someone learning to walk or perhaps unsteady on their feet. Several times, it appears on the verge of falling but manages to regain balance and continue forward. These moments of near-collapse followed by recovery highlight Optimus' progress in mastering balance and adapting to real-world challenges.

The video has prompted a range of responses online.

A user wrote, "Me coming home drunk at 4am."

Another user commented, "They intentionally made them walk like toddlers do you will be less afraid of them. Trust they have developed robots that move as swiftly as a grown man and woman. They will market them as being more effective and efficient."

"I'm thinking he's not gonna pass a sobriety test," the third user joked.