Watch: Elon Musk 'Hip-Firing' A Rifle Like A Pro

Elon Musk on Saturday showcased his shooting skills as he “hip-fired” several rounds from a rifle. The tech billionaire uploaded a video of him firing the gun on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Mr Musk is seen standing on a grassy land with the Barrett 50 cal rifle positioned near his waist and pulling the trigger several times.

“Hip-firing my Barrett 50 cal,” the text attached to the video read.

The slow-motion clip garnered more than 31 million views on the platform and drew many reactions.

“That 50 cal is cool, but you need to come experience some 4 bore recoil! I'd love to have you out here in Kentucky!” a user wrote.

Another jokingly asked, “How will Zuck copy this?”

This user called Mr Musk “the best billionaire out there”.

“I don't care about all your money, but I really wish I had access to all of your toys!” a comment read.

This person chose to offer some information on the rifle. “The "50 Cal" in the name refers to the caliber of the rifle, which is .50 inches (12.7mm). The Barrett .50 Caliber is chambered to fire the .50 BMG (Browning Machine Gun) cartridge, one of the most powerful rifle cartridges available for civilian use. It is known for its significant stopping power and long-range accuracy,” the comment read.

Well, this was not the first time Elon Musk flaunted his weapons collection. Last year in November, the Twitter boss showed his bedside table where he had kept a pistol and a few soft drink cans.

On Friday, Elon Musk shared a video on X from his visit to the southern border of the US state of Texas which it shares with Mexico. He was seen wearing a cowboy hat and aviator sunglasses as he went around speaking with officials and “eyeball the situation to get the real story”.