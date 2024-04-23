Watch: Drunk EasyJet Passenger Loses Control, Throws Punches At Cops And Flight Attendants

Authorities finally managed to restrain the violent passenger and escort him off the aircraft.

A shocking video has surfaced showing an Easyjet passenger fighting with police and airline staff after the flight touched down in Turkey. According to Sky News, the incident occurred as the plane arrived at Antalya Airport around 8.15 pm on Saturday.

In the video, the rowdy Easyjet passenger, wearing a green and white striped Celtic Football Club shirt, was heard shouting: "You're a f*****g f***y" and making aggressive gestures towards another person on the flight, while punching the roof of the aircraft. The irate passenger then got out of his seat and appeared to hit a Turkish police officer and female airline employee as others attempted to split the brawl up. Meanwhile, other passengers including a little girl were left terrified, witnessing the chaos unfold.

Here's the video:

A fight broke out on an #easyJet flight from #Edinburgh to #Antalya, on April 20. When the aircraft landed at Antalya Airport, police were called on board.The passenger hit another passenger, and then he hit the police officer too.



🎥©Scott Johnston via @HavaSosyalMedya#Turkeypic.twitter.com/WDyR5SN0ue — FlightMode (@FlightModeblog) April 22, 2024

Authorities finally managed to restrain the violent passenger and escort him off the aircraft.

An airline passenger said the soccer fan was causing a disruption throughout the flight, which took off from Edinburgh hours earlier. The witness added: ''Another boy told the guy that he was a disgrace to the [Celtic jersey], and that's when he just lost it.''

Notably, Celtic, one of Scottish soccer's most infamous teams, beat Aberdeen on penalty kicks to advance to the Scottish Cup final on Saturday. Other passengers also said that he had been drinking alcohol throughout the flight.

Easyjet confirmed to The Daily Record that police responded to a flight to Antalya on April 20, due to a disruptive passenger.

Easyjet stated: "EasyJet can confirm that police attended a flight to Antalya on 20 April on arrival due to a passenger behaving disruptively on board.EasyJet's crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of passengers is not compromised at any time. Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour. The safety and well-being of all our customers and crew is always our highest priority."